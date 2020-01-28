US subject to isolation after Gen Soleimani assassination: Pakistan columnist  

Dr Manzoor Ali Isran said in his article published on daily ‘The News’ that martyrdom of Gen Soleimani generated unprecedented unity in Iran and made America more vulnerable and insecure, a sentiment that was expressed even by American Senators and congressmen and women.

The analyst stated politics in the Middle East has taken an ugly turn after the assassination of top Iranian military commander by the US as Iran has responded strongly to the US.

He added since then, there has been marked de-escalation of tension but the clouds of war are still hovering over the Middle East as both sides have taken extreme positions on a range of issues.

Dr Manzoor Ali Isran said according to one theory, General Qassem Soleimani was targeted because Trump wanted to divert the attention of American public from his own impeachment process.

He noted the other theory says that Trump was convinced by the extremist combo of Pence and Pompeo to kill Soleimani in order to placate Zionist lobbies as the increasing influence of Soleimani was posing a threat to Israeli interests in the region.

The columnist expressing his views said when Daesh was knocking down on the doors of Baghdad and Najaf after overtaking Mosul, it was Soleimani who blocked the entry of Daesh. “Had Soleimani not been there, Daesh would have likely taken over Baghdad and Najaf easily,” he said.

“If we look at history, America has always eliminated or allegedly attempted to take away leaders and activists who have shown resistance to its hegemony and posed a threat to its interests” he said.

“Honestly speaking, I don’t think the elimination of any leader, activist or general will bring lasting peace in the Middle East which is riddled with poverty, unemployment, bad governance, uneven distribution of resources, economic inequalities and concentration of power in the hands of entrenched dynastic elites who are using power and resources to serve their own interests at the cost of public,” Dr Manzoor Ali Isran said.

He noted at the moment, the Middle East is on fire and with the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani more instability and chaos have enveloped the region.

“I don’t think the US wants a stable Middle East as it may not be in its interest,” he pointed out.

The analyst strongly believed if the oppressive political and economic systems continue in the Middle East with the blind backing of the US, depriving common people of their rights, more Soleimanis will emerge to resist US unilateralism in the region.

“It is time for the US to change its policy towards Iran since a peaceful and prosperous Iran is in the interest of everyone in the region and beyond,” he added.

