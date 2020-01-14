Pakistani delegation to visit Iran to condole Gen Soleimani assassination

Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General of the council who is also the deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami is leading the delegation.

The delegation left for Mashhad on Tuesday from Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

During their eight-day stay in Iran the delegation members would visit holy cities of Mashhad and Qom and Tehran. The delegation members would meet Iranian religious and political leaders to convey their condolences over the assassination of General Soleimani.

IRGC Quds force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes were martyred by the US in targeted airstrike against their motorcade in Baghdad airport on 3rd January.

