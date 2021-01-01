Roundtable discussion held in Pakistan on personality of martyr Soleimani

During the roundtable on Friday personality traits of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani Commander of the IRGC Quds Force were discussed.

The discussion was jointly organized by Cultural center of the Iranian Embassy, Shia Ulema Council and Ummah Wahdah in Rawalpindi.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Ehsan Khazaei, Iranian cultural attaché, ​​some religious, political figures, heads of research and academic institutions of Pakistan were present in the meeting.

Mainly the participants attended the meeting virtually and sent messages of condolences to the Islamic Ummah, the resistance fighters, as well as the nation and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The ambassador in his speech said Martyr Soleimani was a brave figure in the middle of the wars, committed to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (RA) and a devoted soldier for Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He added: The tireless efforts of this noble martyr in creating security and peace in the region and eliminating the Daesh from Syria and Iraq cannot be forgotten.

Hosseini emphasized: the elimination of the ominous shadow of Takfiri terrorists, including Daesh, in the region was the culmination of General Qasem Soleimani's service to the countries of the region and humanity.

The ambassador added Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani believed in the dignity of the Islamic Ummah, the unity of the Islamic world, the fight against the Zionist regime and anti-Islamic powers, and was one of the most important figures in thwarting America's evil plots for the Middle East and West Asia.

The Cultural attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan in the speech said the martyrdom of the honorable commander of the Islamic world affected not only the nation of Islamic Iran but all the oppressed and right-wingers.

Ehsan Khazaei added: Holding such meetings will introduce a corner of the hidden angles of the lifestyle and behavior of this model of resistance and heroism.

"The people of Pakistan also praised lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani last year,” he said.

Khazaei said: Martyr Qasem Soleimani was not only a complete military, security and a real fighter on the battlefield against the enemies of Islam, but he also had knowledge about Islam spirituality and ethics.

Pakistani personalities present at today's meeting, as well as virtual guests, paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance and praised the sacrifices of General Qasem Soleimani in promoting the honor and dignity of the Islamic world.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of the US President Donald Trump.

As a result of this White House’s terrorist act, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning on January 9th.

Following the rockets attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops were present at the Ain al-Assad base.

