Gen Soleimani united region against Daesh: Pakistani speakers

They were speaking at a conference organized by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the glorious Islamic leader Martyr Qasem Soleimani and his companions.

Pakistani political figures and scholars, thinkers, prominent cultural figures media personalities attended the conference, praising General Qasem Soleimani’s services for the region to strengthen cohesion among the region's Muslim nations and defending Islamic identity against the evil phenomenon of Daesh and global arrogance.

They also lamented the recent terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province, in which ISIS terrorists brutally killed Shiite coal miners.

They added the ISIS threat must be taken seriously, as General Soleimani was able to turn the oppressed nations against these savage terrorists in recent years.

Secretary General of the MWM in his views said General Soleimani strengthened the Palestinian Front against the usurping Zionist regime and did not allow the plan of the Western powers to create a Greater Israel or a Greater Middle East.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffri emphasized: Martyr Soleimani's interest in Muslim nations, especially Pakistan, is not hidden from anyone. He always sought martyrdom and even said at one time that if Pakistan is attacked, we will not remain silent and we will stand by our Pakistani brothers.

He called the United States, the Zionist regime and their allies the main cause of instability and insecurity in the region and stressed ‘we must remain vigilant against acts of state terrorism.’

He said the United States, especially under Trump, has made every effort to divide the region and destabilize the Middle East, but has failed to spend billions.

**General Soleimani belonged to all nations

During a speech at the Conference, Pakistani Sunni figures praised the simple life of General Soleimani and at the same time the important responsibility of this great martyr, saying Martyr Soleimani is the national hero of Iran who belongs to all nations.

Mohammad Safdar Gilani said brave nations like Iran always remember their heroes adding General Soleimani was a figure who influenced the world by his courage, morality, wisdom and power.

Saqib Akbar, Deputy Secretary General of the National Solidarity Council, a coalition of 30 Pakistani political-religious parties, said: Today's conference expresses our common idea and thought against terrorism and acknowledges the unique services of Martyr Qasem Soleimani.

Mazhar Barlas and Amir Abbas representing Pakistani media also considered General Soleimani as honor for the Islamic Ummah.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of the US President Donald Trump.

As a result of this White House’s terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning on January 9th.

Following the rockets attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops were present at the Ain al-Assad base.

