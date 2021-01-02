Path of martyrs Soleimani, Abu Mohandes will continue: Iraqi Ambassador

Hamid Abbas made the remarks during a ceremony held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad to commemorate the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis.

In this ceremony, the students of Imam Hossein (AS) Educational Complex in Islamabad also sang a hymn describing the bravery of the martyrs of the Resistance Front, especially the valuable services of the glorious commander of Islam, General Qasem Soleimani.

Officials of Iranian centers, diplomats and staff of the embassy and their families attended the commemoration ceremony of the martyrs of the resistance, including the 40th day of Dr. Mohsen Fakharzadeh, a distinguished Iranian scientist.

"The United States, Israel, and its mercenaries tried to strike at Islam from within, but The Islamic Republic of Iran stopped this conspiracy and in the future we will see the defeat of such evil plans," said ambassador Hamid Abbas.

He stated that a year has passed since the painful incident of the assassination of the martyrs of the resistance, but the image of those burnt cars, dead bodies will not be forgotten from our memory.

The Iraqi ambassador added Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis fought against the ISIS and were martyred in defense of Islam and Muslims.

He said the United States and Zionist regime tried to exploit Iraq with the support of terrorist groups, including the ISIS, but General Qasem Soleimani and his comrades prevented the United States and Zionist regime from achieving their goals.

Hamid Abbas emphasized: Although this is a heartbreaking and great tragedy, it should not weaken our morale and we should continue their path with high morale.

Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the Ambassador of Iran on the occasion spoke about the virtue and importance of martyrdom in Islam and named Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra, peace be upon her, as an example of a perfect human being, a manifestation of courage and kindness.

Paying tribute to the great Imam and the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, he said martyrs Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis depicted high morale and pure Islamic values ​through their lives.

Hosseini said that the spirit of service to the oppressed, the downtrodden, and the oppressed, regardless of their religion and ethnicity, was a prominent feature of General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the hearts.

He stated everyone is aware of the influential power of Qasem Soleimani through speech and actions. In Pakistan, the large masses of people have expressed their love for this dear martyr.

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan emphasized: General Soleimani had rendered valuable services to humanity and today humanity is proud of him.

"Our nation will not forget and will not forgive this brutal assassination but severe revenge against enemies," he added.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on 3rd of January 2020 on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

As a result of the White House's terrorist act, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) fired several ballistic missiles at the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq's Al-Anbar province on the morning of January 8.

Following the rocket attacks, the Pentagon announced in several stages and gradually that 110 American troops were present at the Ain al-Assad base.

