Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, clear confrontation with people’s desire for peace

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in an article published by local media on Saturday said the anti-human action was not compatible with any of the established legal provisions and was a clear violation of international laws and principles.

He said one year ago, on these days, Iran was grieved over the loss of a man, who was highly acclaimed by the people of region as a “liberator, hero and symbol of the fight against terrorism”.

“Today, we are on the advent of first martyrdom anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani who cowardly assassinated by US government in a blatant terrorist act. The people of our region do not forget the days when the black flag of Daesh were each day hoisting somewhere in one of their cities and their vicious acts here and there were shuddering the hearts of people,” he said.

He added General Soleimani, who rightly played the most effective role in suppressing criminal groups, augured well in clearing terrorist embodiments like ISIS and Al-Nusra Front, and brought security and peace to the nations from our region to Europe, was martyred through a craven operation and direct order by President of the United States of America.

The ambassador went on to say although in Islamic school of thought, martyrdom in the way of God is a wish for any Muslim and General Soleimani and his companions had a long lasting fervor for it, the nature of terror by a high official of a country was preposterous.

“The criminal act of the United States in depriving people of the region from a determined and anti-terrorism force is strongly condemned by the freedom looking and peace loving people of the region,” said Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

He said this act was a clear confrontation with the true wishes of people of the region in striving for peace and the fight against terrorism.

“This apparent opposition of the United States to the wishes of people of the region, which manifested itself in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, is condemned from the legal and international point of view. In this regard, I would draw esteemed readers’ attention to some points,” he said.

The envoy said first of all, it should be noted that the anti-human action of the United States in physically removing Martyr Soleimani was not compatible with any of the established legal provisions and was a clear violation of international laws and principles.

“Article II of the United Nations Charter explicitly prohibits the use of force, rather from threatening to use force. This act of terrorism, in addition to be flagrant violation to the UN Charter, the martyrdom of Commander Soleimani is also against values of human rights and international human rights provisions,” he said.

He added violation of the right to life is prohibited under Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 6 of the Charter of Civil and Political Rights covenant. Therefore, the commanders and the agents of this operation and the perpetrators of violation of this right should be brought to justice and punished.

The ambassador noted in this terrorist act, United States also violates rules of diplomatic and consular laws. Martyr Soleimani was a high-ranking Iranian military official who was assuming a diplomatic responsibility during his last journey and was carrying a political message for the officials of Republic of Iraq.

“Therefore, in the framework of Vienna convention about diplomatic relation and “Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons 1971” in particular, the trial and punishment of the perpetrator of this violation is necessary,” he said.

Hosseini in his views said the second point that needs to be elaborated is related to the collective responsibility of all countries of the region and the world to work as hard as possible to fight ISIS.

“Abdication of responsibilities or even render of support to terrorists by some countries not only doesn’t drop the responsibility of others, but even increase their burden and requires the front line countries to shoulder more,” he said.

The ambassador said this overburden situation was especially true of the battle footing in which Commander Soleimani was acting in. Following the emergence of ISIS in the region, a huge wave of insecurity, instability, destruction, terror and shameful crimes, rose by this group in some parts of West Asia and scattered districts of Iraq and Syria that could lead to territorial segregation of these countries.

“These heinous mal presence, made general public in the region and beyond start to concern and urged Institutions and international organizations to publish statements and issue resolutions calling for fight and collective efforts of regional countries in face of this presence,” said Hosseini in the article.

He said with a clear understanding of the situation and on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Martyr Commander Soleimani swiftly planned and made vigorous and intelligent endeavors to first, suppress the criminals of ISIS and Al-Nusra Front and second, provide security for the in-need countries that were brutally attacked by these groups.

He also moved forward a tireless diplomacy to construct a true consensus on sincere counter-terrorism efforts. Very soon, he reputed in Iran and near the people of other countries as a unique Commander in the fight against ISIS.

“This, of course, was not tolerable for the United States who per se, was involved in the production, nourishment and support of ISIS. In such situation, terrorists’ “Grand Patron” was needed to do something! This was the reason that the desperate US didn’t find anything as effective as physically eliminating invincible commander Qasem Soleimani; the Supreme Command who played a decisive and key role in fighting against terrorism, defeating and suppressing ISIS, strengthening the security of the region and even Europe, and preserving the territorial integrity of involved countries,” said the ambassador.

Hosseini added the third and most important point is about the legality of General Soleimani presence in the respective countries. “This presence that had a political and defensive nature was defined and agreed upon with the host countries,” said the envoy.

He added the brutal and brazenly assassination of this great martyr of Islam took place at a time when commander Soleimani was at the official invitation and request of the Iraqi government and he was considered as a guest of their officials.

The ambassador went on to say Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, in the aftermath of this heinous crime, took the responsibility for the assassination and with this acceptance, revealed the hypocritical and pharisaic nature of US stance towards terrorists that was more in favor to them than against.

“The basic question that arises is that “which international rule or law immunes Mr. Trump, the President of the United States, who explicitly took responsibility of the assassination from prosecution and punishment?” he asked.

He said if the person who gave the order of killing and those who implemented or facilitate it receive exempt from punishment, a serious threat will poses to peace and security in the region and the world and a mental safe haven will be provided to terrorists.

“The United States, in fact, intends to threaten any potential movement that could possibly crop up in the future against ISIS and frighten any robust force trying to make regional consensus to fight against terrorism,” he added.

The ambassador said the important and final point, relates to the responsibility, role and duty of the governments and relevant organizations in showing timely, appropriate and effective response against such acts of terrorism.

“Indifferent and unresponsive reaction of governments to such acts of aggression would encourage the aggressors and in the event of a recurrence, will normalize the terrorist acts. This routine, in addition to undermining and neutralizing the principles of the United Nations Charter and role of international institutions, will further endanger and even scorn peace and stability of the word,” he said.

The envoy said the path and memory of Commander Soleimani will always remain in our minds and hearts.

“For sure, future generations will be stronger and more vigilant than him and American actions will have a reverse impact. Soleimani followers will continue to defend the path of truth and struggle against falsehood. The struggle is not finished by a physical omission,” he said.

