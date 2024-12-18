Dec 18, 2024, 11:58 AM
Iran, Belarus committed to continue cooperation

Belarus, Iran hold seventh round of political consultations

Tehran, IRNA - Iran and Belarus are determined to continue their cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the maintenance of regional and international peace and security, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of Iran Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said.

"Within the framework of political consultations between Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and Belarus, I had a friendly and constructive meeting with Belarusian First Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Lukashevich, in Tehran today," Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account late on Tuesday.

"We covered different aspects of our bilateral relations, focusing mainly on economic cooperation. Iran and Belarus are determined to continue cooperation for the interests of the people of both countries and maintenance of regional and international peace and security", he added.

Lukashevich and Takht-Ravanchi held the seventh round of political consultations in Tehran on 17 December.

 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with the deputy foreign minister of Belarus on December 17, 2024.

Additionally, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus had a separate meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday. During this meeting, Araghchi emphasized the bilateral and multilateral efforts to enhance international stability and security.

