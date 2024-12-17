Iran, Belarus stress helping int'l security

The first deputy foreign minister of Belarus, who has traveled to Tehran for political consultations with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding bilateral relations and regional developments, met and talked with Araghchi on Tuesday afternoon.

In this meeting, the Belarus diplomat while referring to the friendly relations between Iran and Belarus, emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral consultations to improve relations between the two countries and help resolve regional and international issues.

In this meeting, Araghchi also emphasized the importance of bilateral and multilateral efforts to help strengthen international stability and security by calling political consultations between Iran and Belarus on regional and international issues as necessary.

