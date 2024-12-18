Iran's ex-president warns against Israel's regional war plans

Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting on Wednesday regarding recent developments in the region.

Referring to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement at the onset of the Gaza war, in which Netanyahu claimed that the balance of power in the region would change completely, Rouhani asserted that the Zionists aimed to draw Iran into the war but were thwarted by the Supreme Leader's prudence.

Regarding recent events in Syria, he stated, "What happened in Syria was planned months in advance and was not merely the result of two or three weeks of planning. The reality is that the Syrian war against Daesh and other terrorists has remained unresolved due to Turkiye’s insistence on halting operations in the city of Idlib, where terrorists have gathered."

Rouhani stated, “In recent events, the Russians have either neglected or abandoned Syria due to the circumstances of the war in Ukraine. Turkiye, the United States, Israel, and Qatar have taken advantage of this situation, with some other Arab countries joining them, leading to a new situation in Syria.”

He emphasized that the future of Syria is very complex and uncertain, noting that Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Al-Qaeda, and Daesh share similar characteristics and the current democratic facade of Tahrir al-Sham is only temporary, and Syria is likely to face challenging times ahead.

The greater danger, he warned, is that Syria could once again become a stronghold for Daesh and Al-Qaeda, which may pose a threat to Lebanon and, subsequently, Iraq.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani highlighted the importance of refining and updating the Islamic Republic's previous strategies, stating, "A solid strategy is not enough; it must evolve when necessary."

Given the sensitive regional and international circumstances, he emphasized that Iran should not give any excuses to its enemies, pointing out that claims being made recently about a potential change in Iran's nuclear doctrine align with the intentions of hardliners in the United States and Israel, who may be seeking to lay the groundwork for war.

