AEOI chief urges IAEA to maintain neutrality

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on Wednesday while reacting to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s comments, which suggested that Iran is enriching uranium close to military grades and is quickly moving towards becoming a nuclear-armed country. Grossi also claimed that the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the world powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is "no longer useful."

Eslami emphasized that this international body must maintain its neutrality and exhibit professional behavior, especially concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The Iranian deputy president also noted that it is now time to review United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which occurs every six months, adding that the resolution has two main aspects: one involves Iran accepting certain limitations to build trust in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, and the other pertains to the obligations of the other party.

The AEOI chief added that it is unacceptable for an international body to focus provocatively on one side of the issue while ignoring the main aspect, which is the failure to fulfill the obligations.

In conclusion, he said that the Islamic Republic expects the IAEA director-general, who is an experienced diplomat, to adhere to these principles.

