Minister terms culture as best way to improve ties among nations

Minister terms culture as best way to improve ties among nations

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts has emphasized that the cultural sector is the most effective way to enhance relations between governments and nations.

Speaking in a meeting with Minister of Culture of Greece Lina Mendoni on Wednesday, Reza Salehi-Amiri highlighted that Iran and Greece could improve their cultural relations in various specialized areas, including archeological research and excavations, as well as preservation and restoration of historical monuments.

Salehi-Amiri noted that the development of communication between the research center of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts with the scientific and research centers of Greece and other countries, along with the exchange of science and experiences, will lay the groundwork for improved relations.

He also emphasized the importance of holding joint cultural weeks in Tehran and Athens to introduce cultural values ​​and foster mutual understanding between nations. Furthermore, he referred to Iran's historical capacities and rich cultural heritage,  highlighting the unique characteristics of Iran's artifacts, including the brilliant civilization of Jiroft in Kerman province, located in southeastern Iran.

Also, Salehi-Amiri extended an invitation to the Minister of Culture to visit Iran.

The Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts is on a visit to Yerevan, Armenia, to participate in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum. 

