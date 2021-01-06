Ceremony held in Peshawar to pay homage to Gen Soleimani, resistance martyrs

The conference honored "Martyrs of Islamic Unity" on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis and marked the 40th day of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh martyrdom.

Seyed Ebrahim Dehnadi, the deputy head of Mission Iranian consulate in Peshawar and Mehran Eskandarian, the head of Khan-e-Farhang, Qibla Ayaz, the chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council of Pakistan, Fazl Elahi, the Member of Parliament of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a number of prominent scholars of Peshawar and some families of victims of Taliban attack on Peshawar Army Academy attended the ceremony.

The Deputy Consul General of Iran said in his speech that assassination of General Soleimani and Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist show the depth of the enmity of their killers with the Iranian nation and the entire humanity.

Fazl Elahi, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) parliament, offered his condolences on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, as well as expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs of Peshawar Army Academy.

He said that unity between Islamic countries will create security in the region and end the domination of the United States and the Zionist regime over the oppressed nations of the region.

He called on all Islamic sects to unite and called for perseverance in the face of American Zionist conspiracies.

Maulana Mohammad Shoaib, the chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ulema Council, criticized the ugly and cowardly actions of some Arab countries in normalizing relations with the Israeli occupying regime.

Qibla Ayaz, the head of the Islamic Ideology Council of Pakistan, praising the high status of the martyrs of Islamic unity, martyr General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, said the the two nobles laid their lives for the honor of Islam.

He said that Muslims rose up against the aggression of the oppressive powers of the United States, Israel and ISIS, and sacrificed their lives in this holy way and raised the banner of Islamic honor and glory in the world forever.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a picture of General Qasem Soleimani, painted by Sohail Masih, a professor of in Peshawar, was unveiled by the guests of the Islamic Unity Conference.

At the end, the participants honored the name and memory of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani by signing the memorial book.

