FM Zarif: Iran committed to full justice for Ukraine Intl' Flight 752 victims

"Following flight #PS752 tragedy, I and many others insisted that ALL possibilities—including foreign infiltration or electronic interference—must be investigated (fake audio notwithstanding)," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Human error was finally judged as cause," Zarif said, adding that "Iran is committed to full justice for victims".

A passenger plane of Ukraine Airlines crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 after a missile hit it. All 176 people aboard, including nine crew members, lost their lives.

The human tragedy happened at the height of tension with the United States and the Iranian air defense system had been put on alert to avert the possible violation of the Iranian airspace by the US drones.

Flight 752 of Ukraine Airlines which had taken off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, moved very close to a sensitive military spot of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish