JCPOA informal session to discuss latest developments on Monday: FM spox

He said the online meeting will focus on developments related to the July 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He noted that the meeting will not focus on a specific issue but discuss the latest JCPOA developments in recent months.

Iran will not re-negotiate the JCPOA, said the spokesman at his online weekly press briefing, stressing that the deal has already been discussed, signed and finalized, Khatibzadeh added, noticing that the Resolution 2231 is also clear.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has already made it clear that the JCPOA is a legal agreement reached between Iran and six world powers, and the deal had been confirmed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Khatibzadeh underlined, stressing that it would be impossible to open doors of talks about the deal again.

Iran has its own defense priorities and takes action based on them, the spokesman stressed.

On December 16, a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held virtually with participation of Iran and the remaining members of the deal- UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

United States which along with five others signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015, left the landmark international deal in May, 2018.

