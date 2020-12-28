FM Spox: US has turned neighboring countries into hubs of insecurity against Iran

He made the remark in his Monday morning virtual press briefing where he said Iran has once and again asked its friendly neighbors to fulfill their responsibilities in face of aggressive measures of the White House regime.

However, he added, Iran never doubts its right to the legitimate defense which has bestowed to countries by the United Nations Charter.

***Iran slams attacks to diplomatic missions

The spokesman further said Iran slams any kind of attacks to diplomatic missions and residential units and stressed that Tehran never seeks tension but intends to simply defend its national interests with all might.

He made the comment in reference to the remarks by Muqtada al-Sadr who had said Iran should not use Iraq as a battlefield for its conflicts with the US, he said Iran rejects attack on diplomatic and residential areas.

Pointing out that the Iranian diplomatic missions in Iraq had earlier been attacked, he said what Trump and Pompeo said are rejected and deplored.

He noted that Iran has already made it clear that the responsibility of any kind of such acts will fall on the US.

***Ukraine was briefed on plane crash report

Reacting to Ukraine's claims that it has not received any reports on the plane crash, he first extended condolences to the bereaved families and then noted that the Civil Aviation Organization as the body in charge of technical affairs, in line with its responsibilities, has presented an online video report to Ukraine and other parties, he said.

*** Zarif explained in detail Iran's views on JCPOA

He went on to say that during the recent informal JCPOA meeting, Zarif stressed that Europe played US partner in pulling out of Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He said the volume of Iran trade with Europe in three junctures, namely before the JCPOA and its implementation as well as when they failed to comply with their commitments, indicates European parties' responsibilities.

It was said that this is the last chance for Europe to preserve JCPOA, he noted.

Khatbzadeh said Iran has underlined that it will reverse all five steps if other parties effectively abide by their commitments.

***Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, a pillar for region

The spokesman also commented on the martyrdom of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani and described him as one of the pillars of regional balance and the most peace-loving military top official in the region.

Commenting on recent remarks made by Adil Abdul-Mahdi with regard to General Soleimani's last visit to Iraq and his assassination, Khatibzadeh said the Martyr's legacy is the defeat of Daesh and Wahhabism who created violent images in the region.

He noted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has so far submitted five official letters to UNSC to pursue General Soleimani's martyrdom.

General Soleimani was not only a commander of IRGC Quds forces, but he was one of the pillars of regional balance and a peace-seeker figure in the region, he said adding that he had close relations with leaders of the regional states.

Khatibzadeh noted that the US committed a big strategic mistake in assassinating him.

He said over 800 articles have been published and 180 interviews have been released so far to outline the martyred General's character.

***Iran will punish General Soleimani assassins

Khatibzadeh underlined the fact that perpetrators of General Soleimani will be brought to justice, adding that the issue will also be pursued after January 20.

Referring to hundreds of meetings with political and military officials, he said the UN rapporteur termed it as terrorist activity based on a Foreign Ministry report.

Khatibzadeh also referred to the recent developments in foreign policy areas and noticed that the visit of the Iraqi prime minister's advisor to Iran occurred upon Tehran's invitation to hold regular consultations over the latest developments.

Elaborating on the recent meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, he said both sides reviewed various issues and Zarif reiterated that the only way to solve disputes in Afghanistan is through comprehensive political talks in the presence of all groups.

Due to the US destabilizing presence in Afghanistan, Iran invites all groups to intra-Afghan talks, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh pointed to JCPOA ministerial meeting last week, saying during the event Iran emphasized the importance of implementing commitments by other parties.

*** Iran foreign policy

Asked about Iran's cooperation with different world countries, the spokesman said the Foreign Ministry pursues a balanced foreign policy.

The Iranian government, far from the ballyhoo, follows nation's and region's interests.

*** Objectives behind the JCPOA

Khatibzadeh described the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as a project to foil Iranophobia plan and to diversify Iran's foreign relations as well.

Commenting on remarks made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Iran should not waste chance for relations with US, the official said it is up to the countries to cooperate with others under which framework.

US has breached the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 with heavy loss on Iran, said Khatibzadeh stressing that the first step the US should take is to return to its commitments first.

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, in May 2019 and imposed the highest level of sanctions on Iran in Nov the same year, as he claimed.

*** Iran-Iraq relations

Iran will never be unfaithful to its commitments, he said, adding that although some Iraqi companies have large unpaid debt, Iran has been loyal to its commitments due to neighborhood.

Also about provocative measures in the region, the official said Iran is not after tension but it believes that the United States is responsible for any adventure.

"Iran is not kidding about the issues related to its security and interests."

Iran is ready for responding to any scenarios, the spokesman said while answering to a question about any possible military act by the US against Iran during the remaining days of Trump's presidency.

*** Iran-Azerbaijan cooperation

Tehran and Baku have reached good outcomes after talks on use of joint facilities in the occupied lands liberated recently in Azerbaijan.

The talks are near to reach an agreement, he added.

"Iran has not been and is not after tension in the region; meanwhile, it has no hesitation in defending the country."

9376**1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnenglish