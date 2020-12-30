CAO: Iran prepares draft of Ukrainian plane crash final report

Those who receive the report will have two months to present their views to CAO and then the final report will be released.

The meeting to address Ukrainian plane crash was held through video conference on December 21.

US as manufacturer of the plane, Ukraine as its user, France a country which had provided technical support and experts from Canada, Sweden, UK and Germany attended the event.

The report is aimed at preventing similar accidents and promoting safety level in the world.

"The second round of talks between Iran and Ukraine on plane crash was constructive, Iranian Ambassador to Ukraine Manouchahr Moradi wrote in his Twitter account.

The first round of talks was held on July 30-31, 2020, under the supervision of deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, in Kiev, Ukraine.

Iranian and Ukrainian officials started the second round of talks on the passenger plane crash on October 19 expected to continue until October 21.

On Jan 8, 2020, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks to hide the details of the air disaster and violate the rights of the families of the victims.

Baharvand assured the families of the victims that the country's diplomatic apparatus, in coordination and cooperation with all relevant parties, will use all its capacities and efforts to remedy the rights of the victims.

