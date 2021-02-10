Iran advises Canada to put fruitless ballyhoo aside

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to a report released by Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) about the issue.

If they have any opinion, they should declare it within the framework of a technical report, Khatibzadeh said.

The Canadian government and security agencies are reviewing an audio recording in which a man — identified by sources as Iran's foreign affairs minister — discusses the possibility that the destruction of Flight PS752 was an intentional act, according to CBC.

Khatibzadeh rejected the claim, saying that it is wrong and ungrounded.

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine's passenger plane was attacked as it moved very close to a sensitive military spot belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. A week after the crash, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that human error has caused it.

All know that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has had formal meetings and contacts with foreign officials days after the incident, the spokesman said while also referring to Zarif's talks with his Canadian counterpart.

During the talks, the possibility of foreign electronic interference or the presence of mercenary agents has been discussed, and such an idea does not solely belong to the Iranian foreign minister, the spokesman added.

He went on to say that all Iranian security sources have reviewed all those possibilities and legal procedure is underway.

Investigations into such incidents is a technical work, so politicization and rumor cannot impose poisonous results on public opinion, Khatibzadeh underlined.

So, Iran calls on the Canadian government to stop spreading rumors in order to not add pain to the sadness of the families of the victims, he added.

Iran is faithful to its international commitments and has been implementing those commitments step by step, he stressed.

In late December, Iranian cabinet members agreed in a session to allocate 150,000 dollars or its euro equal to each family of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash.

The Iranian government will pay the money to the families of the plane crash victims without considering their race and nationalities in compliance with international norms.

Although money cannot relieve pain from the incident, it is somehow commitment to respect people's rights, the Vice-Presidency for Legal Affairs has said.

On October 28, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand said that Iran is ready to accelerate talks with Ukraine on the January plane crash and will punish those found guilty.

There is no ambiguity in their punishment and Iran is serious to do it, Baharvand told IRNA.

