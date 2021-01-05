Iran to address Ukrainian plane victims' case within days: Judiciary spox

Related research have been made and various work groups have been held. Since it was necessary for Iran to decode the black box, it was analyzed outside Iran and in the presence of Iran's representative, he added.

On Jan 8, 2020, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Tehran shortly after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, onboard.

Esmaili noted that those citizens who were hurt by US measures can file a complaint in Iranian courts.

He also referred to first anniversary of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani martyrdom, saying the tragedy will never be forgotten.

Iran has obtained good documents and every single of the 48 perpetrators of this assassination have been identified.

He went on to say that investigation have also been made regarding case of Iran's prominent scientist Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack on November 27 when a car bomb exploded and machine gun opened fire on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

