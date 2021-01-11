Zarif, South Korean official to review seizure of ship, Iranian frozen assets

He made the remarks at a weekly press briefing.

Khatibzadeh told reporters that the South Korean official has conferred with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the above -mentioned issues on Saturday.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) seized South Korean Hankuk Chemi vessel in the Persian Gulf for contamination of environment and violation of the International Law of the Sea protocols concerning the environment.

Meanwhile, Iran has held several rounds of talks with South Korean officials requiring the Seoul Government to release the Iranian assets at a time when Iran has to pay for the expensive cost of national campaign against COVID-19 pandemic.

