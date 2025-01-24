200 Palestinians will be released in second round of prisoner exchange with Israel

Tehran, IRNA – In the second round of prisoner exchange between Hamas and the Zionist regime, 200 Palestinians will be released.

According to Palestinian Sama news agency, the Prisoners Information Office announced that after the Palestinian resistance groups announced the names of Israeli prisoners, including 4 female soldiers, who are scheduled to be released tomorrow, "we are now waiting for the list of Palestinian prisoners".

The report states that the list will include 120 prisoners with life sentences and 80 prisoners with long-term sentences, as specified in the ceasefire agreement.

