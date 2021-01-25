Iran, Armenia en route to develop tourism ties: Armenian minister

Kerobyan made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

He said that Isfahan had been precious, rich in culture and cultural heritage that is why this city has a unique cultural and historical heritage.

Armenian Minster of Economy added that this province has really great potentials to expand tourism with outside world and Armenia is keen on using such capacities.

On his five-day visit to Iran, the Armenian minister of economy is to meet several Iranian high-ranking officials.

Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini on Saturday announced the signing of an agreement between Iran and Armenia, noting that the agreement will help boost commercial exchanges between the two countries.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati in a meeting with Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Saturday expressed hope for improving Iran's trade and economic relations, calling for utilizing the capacities of the two countries to develop economic cooperation.

Heads of a number of Iranian and Armenian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on Saturday discussed establishment of a technology exchange center, during the meeting, both sides also shared views on ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries' small and medium-size enterprises and the areas of cooperation between the two sides.

Armenian Minster of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said on Sunday in Isfahan that the numerous capacities and opportunities of Iran and Armenia have been used less than they should be.

Speaking in the meeting with the Iranian traders in Isfahan, Kerobyan said that trade exchanges between the two neighboring countries can easily surpass one billion dollars.

He said that Armenia has good relations with Eurasian counties and can share them with Iran.

6125**1416

