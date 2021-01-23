Iran, Armenia call for developing trade, economic ties

Pointing to the long and old history of trade and cultural relations between Iran and Armenia, Hemmati said that Iran hopes that holding similar meetings could further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Stating that Iran and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, he added that Armenia can have a tremendous impact on the development of trade relations between the two countries and with the entire Union by using its geographical position.

Kerobyan also called for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, particularly the investment and production activities of important Iranian companies in Armenia.

