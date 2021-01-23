Jan 23, 2021, 8:04 PM
Iran, Armenia call for developing trade, economic ties

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA - Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati in a meeting with Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Saturday expressed hope for improving Iran's trade and economic conditions and stressed the opportunity to develop cooperation capacities between Iran and Armenia.

Pointing to the long and old history of trade and cultural relations between Iran and Armenia, Hemmati said that Iran hopes that holding similar meetings could further strengthen the bilateral relations.

Stating that Iran and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, he added that Armenia can have a tremendous impact on the development of trade relations between the two countries and with the entire Union by using its geographical position.

Kerobyan also called for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, particularly the investment and production activities of important Iranian companies in Armenia.

