Iran, Armenia to set up technology exchange center

During the meeting, both sides also shared views on ways of promoting cooperation between the two countries' small and medium-size enterprises and the areas of cooperation between the two sides.

The CEO of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization Ali Rasoulian hailed close relationship between the Iranian and Armenian people as well as the great opportunities for collaboration between the two countries, stressing the need for developing mutual cooperation and holding exhibitions by the Iranian and Armenian firms in Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to his organization's experiences in creating and developing infrastructure in industrial towns and areas, as well as indigenizing of developing small and medium industries, he voiced readiness for providing technical services and sharing experiences with Armenia.

Head of Armenian Center for Investment and Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Levon Ohansyan, for his part, expressed pleasure his visit to Iran, as a friendly and neighboring states, and explained the center's programs and activities.

