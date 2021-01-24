Armenian Minister vows to augment trade with Iran to $1b

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Isfahan governor Abbas Rezaie, Kerobyan praised Iran capacities and called for expanding economic relations between two countries.

Efforts should be made for export of both countries' products not only to Eurasia but to other states, he added.

He called for joint venture economic cooperation with Iran, saying that Iranian producers can finish part of their products in Armenia.

Earlier in his meeting with Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, Kerobyan called for the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries, particularly joint venture investments and production activities of important Iranian companies in Armenia.

