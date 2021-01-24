Iran, Armenia should boost trade ties: Armenian Minister

Speaking in the meeting with the Iranian traders in Isfahan, Kerobyan said that trade exchanges between the two neighboring countries can easily surpass one billion dollars.

He also said that Armenia has good relations with Eurasian counties and can share them with Iran.

He added that Iranians and Armenians have been living adjacent to one another at peace for a long time, which cannot be seen in other nations.

Kerobyan said that Armenia is the only neighbor of Iran that has less than one billion dollars of trade with it, adding that when Iranian trucks enter Armenia they need to pay $500, but if Iran takes the necessary measures, the tariff can be removed, which will lead to more reasonable prices of goods.

He also said that the new agreement between Iran and Armenia is an important one that provides us with great facilities for export and import.

The head of The Chamber Of Commerce Industries, Mines, and Agriculture of Isfahan, Masoud Golshiri, said in the meeting that tourism, especially health tourism, is among the issues of interest of the Chamber.

Earlier today, on the sidelines of his visit to three industrial units near Isfahan, Kerobyan said that Armenia itself has a small market, but Iranian industrialists and producers can use Armenia as a gateway to enter world markets.

On his five-day visit to Iran, the Armenian minister of economy is to meet several Iranian high-ranking officials, including the minister of energy; the minister of industries, mining, and trade; the minister of economy; and the governor of Central Bank. He is also to visit some Iranian factories.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnlgish