Armenian minister in Tehran for economic talks

Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade (MIMT) Hamid Zadboom declared the Armenian minister’s arrival in the capital of Iran, pointing to the capacity of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to Zadboom, the trip is a good opportunity for both sides to hold talks on ways to solve problems and obstacles for the increase of trade cooperation.

He underlined that the official visit is at the invitation of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, adding that during the visit, the two sides are going to sign a memorandum of understanding in a bid to expand trade ties.

The head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran went on to say that the Armenian minister intends to hold talks with a number of Iranian officials, including Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Ali Reza Razm Hosseini, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholamhossein Shafei.

A meeting with Armenian economic activists as well as a trip to Isfahan province are among Kerobyan’s program during the five-day stay in Iran.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish