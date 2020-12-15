Tehran, Kabul working on blueprint for comprehensive cooperation

Member of the Parliament of Afghanistan, Nahid Farid said that in this virtual session that the two sides discussed prospects for joint cooperation between Iranian Parliament Women's Fractions and Afghanistan's Commission on Human Rights, Civil Society, and Women's Affairs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Embassy in Kabul announced in a tweet that the members of Iranian Parliament Women's Fractions and Afghanistan's Commission on Human Rights, Civil Society and Women's Affairs in a virtual meeting discussed human rights and women's welfare.

The Embassy said on Tuesday that the two sides discussed the opportunities of both countries in the field of women 's affairs, migrants, peace and security, Khaf-Herat railway, investment opportunities, and scientific cooperation.

Afghanistan and Iran in a joint statement agreed to finalize a comprehensive document on strategic cooperation between the two countries within the next three months.

The joint statement was issued when Afghan acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar wound up his two-day visit to Tehran.

