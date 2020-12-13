Iran dubious about US intention in Afghan peace talks

Araghchi, currently on a visit to Kabul, made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

The US intervention in other countries pursues the US interests and advancing their agenda for the other countries, Araqchi said.

Iran welcomes the efforts of any country which aim to help the peace process in Afghanistan, the Iranian official said, however, noting that he is doubtful about the US good faith.

Asked to comment about a demand by the Taliban group and the US for 7,000 other Taliban prisoners to be released, Araqchi said that this has to be determined by the Afghan government.

He said that Iran supports the Afghan-led peace talks, but, does not intend to intervene in the details of the agreements or the way the Afghan Government implements them.

He, however, noted that the Taliban is a reality in Afghan national politics that cannot be ignored, and ignoring it means conflict and bloodshed.

The Foreign Ministry official said that he is on a visit to Afghanistan to discuss a strategic document with the Afghan Government.

The document has five parts, four parts of which have already been finalized and the fifth part has neared the final stages.

He expressed hope to finalize the document during this visit so that it can be signed by the presidents of both countries.

Araghchi also referred to Khaf-Herat railway which was officially inaugurated on Thursday to join Iran and Afghanistan, saying the railway will lead to economic prosperity on both sides.

He said that Iran is also eager to extend the railway to northern and southern Afghanistan which will require further investments.

Araghchi expressed concern about growth of narcotic drugs products in Afghanistan, saying that effective fight against drug trafficking requires a serious international resolve.

