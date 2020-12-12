Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over friendly relations between the two countries and stressed the need to further improve them.

Meanwhile, Araghchi held talks with Head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday, discussing peace talks, progress of Doha negotiations, Iran's role in ensuring Afghan peace and bilateral relations.

Araghchi also held talks in separate meetings with his Afghan counterpart Mirwais Nab and the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in Kabul on Saturday.

