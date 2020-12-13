Araghchi: Iran-Afghanistan strategic document will be finalized soon

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Kabul, Araghchi said that the document included five part, four of which have been agreed upon and the single remaining part concerns security issues which will be finalized soon.

He said that Iran and Afghanistan need to hold regular and intensive consultations about security issues, adding that Iran and Afghanistan are two neighbors which have common interests and concerns.

Stressing the fact that Iranian government and people will always stand by people and government of Afghanistan, Araghchi said it shows that peace and stability in Afghanistan are the same as those in Iran and Afghan people’s welfare and progress are directly related to the Iranians’.

All Afghans believe that their sufferings have been created by interference of foreign countries and Iran has caused no damage to Afghanistan.

He reiterated that comprehensive strategic document draws prospect of Iran-Afghanistan long-term relations, focuses on principles and play major role in reinforcing relations.

He noted that Doha talks are related to Afghanistan peace and security and no country should interfere in this issue.

Normally negotiations should be held in Afghanistan and of course just the Afghans have the right to decide about national security.

