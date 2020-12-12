Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Majidi to make film on COVID-19 in China



Iranian prominent director Majid Majidi announced that he plans to make a movie in China on the coronavirus outbreak.

Majidi, who headed to China to attend the 3rd Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) in Sanya, told Chinese media that he plans to visit the southwestern province of Yunnan and the eastern city of Hangzhou in order to select some location for his upcoming film.

Speaking to the state-run English Channel CGTN, Majidi said the film would be about the life of a little girl during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that all the cast members of the flick would be Chinese.

-- US intentionally raising humanitarian trade costs with Iran: CBI

Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said the United States keeps hampering Iran’s efforts to access vaccines needed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country, and Washington is dishonest in its claims that banks would not face punishments if they process payments related to humanitarian trade with Iran.

“The US pretends that food and medicine are not subject to sanctions but in practice (it) is stonewalling (the payments),” Hemmati was quoted as saying.

-- Tehran, Lahore traders hold online meeting on broadening ties

The Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) held an online meeting on the expansion of trade with Pakistan in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In the webinar which was attended by the officials and representatives of the two countries’ private sectors, the two sides discussed ways for the expansion of trade ties.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Summons Turkish Envoy Over Erdogan’s Remarks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey’s ambassador on Friday over what it said was "meddlesome” remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan’s territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century, which appeared to fan separatist tendencies.

"The Turkish ambassador was informed that the era of territorial claims and expansionist empires is over,” the Foreign Ministry said on its website. "Iran does not allow anyone to meddle in its territorial integrity.”

-- Historic Day in Iran-Afghanistan Relations

he presidents of Iran and Afghanistan on Thursday inaugurated the first railway link between the two countries, expressing hope it would enhance trade links across the region.

The 150-kilometer (90-mile) line running from eastern Iran into western Afghanistan will eventually be expanded by 85 kilometers to reach the Afghan city of Herat, providing a crucial transport link for the landlocked country, where decades of war have hindered infrastructure development.

The $75 million project began in 2007, with Iran funding construction on both sides of the border as part of its development assistance to Afghanistan.

--Region Needs Islamic Peace Not Rivalries of the Past

Whether it was the Achaemenian compounded word "Ādharbādhagān”, the Parthian pronunciation "Ādharbāyagān” that followed, the Sassanid version Āzarbāydjān” that came next, or the present term "Azarbaijan” – in vogue for the millennium-and-four centuries after the advent of Islam – it means the "Land of Fire” and refers to the vast northwestern Iranian region, despite the northernmost part of it forcibly separated from the motherland during Russia’s war on Persia.

Since ancient times it was coveted by expansionist powers such as Alexander of Macedon, the Roman Empire, the Byzantines who replaced it in Constantinople, and the Ottoman Turks who converted the Greek city into what is known today as Istanbul, but at every attempt these aggressors were defeated and repulsed by the proud Iranian Azeri people in coordination with the Armenians, until the 19th century.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Industrial projects worth over $45m inaugurated in Isfahan

Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini on Friday, inaugurated five industrial projects valued at 1.922 trillion rials (about $45.7 million) in the field of home appliances in Isfahan Province central Iran, IRNA reported.

The projects included the expansion and development of production lines for various home appliances including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and etc.

-- Yalda Night needs national empathy against coronavirus

For almost a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic has been the uninvited guest of the people across the world, forcing everyone to change their lifestyle; a new Yalda Night is approaching but this year Iranians must stay home, despite their thousand-year-old tradition of family gatherings.

The last evening of autumn and the beginning of winter is a ceremonious, auspicious time for Iranians and lovers of Iranian traditions everywhere on earth.

A peek into the bustling streets, grocery and confectionery stores have long shown that Iranians are preparing to celebrate Yalda Night, which basically celebrates the longest and darkest night of the year when family reunions were held entailing laughter, merriment, and good cheer.

-- IranAir granted license to resume Tehran-Ankara flights

Iran’s flag carrier IranAir has attained a license to restart its roundtrip Tehran- Ankara flights.

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Thursday revealed the issuance of a flight license for Iran’s National Flag Carrier (IranAir) to resume Tehran-Ankara service amid the pandemic

