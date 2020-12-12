Deputy FM: Iran supports Afghan gov't, constitution

During the meeting, Araghchi and Mohib discussed bilateral issues, security, and the peace process in Afghanistan.

Aragchi emphasized Tehran's support for the Afghan government and constitution.

Araghchi also held talks in a separate meeting with his Afghani counterpart.

In this meeting, Nab appreciated the long and continuous hosting of Afghan refugees in Iran and Iran's support for Afghan peace talks and congratulated the governments and nations of the two countries on the opening of the Khaf-Herat Railway with the participation of the Presidents of Afghanistan and Iran, and called it an important step towards strengthening and expanding relations between Kabul and Tehran.

Acknowledging the warm and cordial reception of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his visit to Kabul, Araghchi expressed his hope that the comprehensive long-term cooperation document between the two countries will be finalized and ready to be signed soon.

