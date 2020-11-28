Iran reserves legitimate right to punish perpetrators: Envoy

"The I.R. of Iran will certainly exercise its legitimate right to find main perpetrators and agents of cowardly assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist, Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and to punish them in accordance with international law," Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Saturday said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacting to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, highlighted the Israeli regime’s role in the act.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double-standards & condemn this act of state terror,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier-General Amir Hatami on the development said Iran will take any step for the honor of dear nation of Iran and will not hesitate to target the enemy.

