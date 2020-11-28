Judiciary chief: Martyr Fakhrizadeh nullifies US, Zionists scientific monopoly belief

Referring to the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the late head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, Raisi said that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was an unassuming man whom the public did not know until the day of his martyrdom.

He added that Martyr Fakhrizadeh, like a humble soldier with mastery of science and technology, was able to provide the grounds for defending the country and the system and the region and played the pivotal role in defensive power creation and was truly an honorable person for the country.

The reason that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was angered by the enemy was that the United States and Zionists thought that science and technology should be monopolized, but he was one of the people who nullified their belief and was able to produce authority for the country with science and technology, and of course, the country's scientific movement in the field of power production would not stop with the martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh, he reiterated.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

