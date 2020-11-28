Parliament Nat'l Security Commission to investigate dimensions of Fakhrizadeh assassination

Referring to the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the late head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, Amouei said that the extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament will be held tonight to investigate of various aspects of the assassination.

He added that the Security and Intelligence agency, as well as other relevant agencies have been invited to this meeting to investigate various aspects of the incident.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

