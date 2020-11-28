Iran says aggressors will not determine game field

Rabiei made the remarks in a series of tweets a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran.

He sympathized with Iranian nation, the country’s scientific community, and the bereaved family of Dr. Fakhrizadeh on the sad incident.

Rabiei said that the enemies seek to disrupt the peace of mind of the society, to create confusion in Iran's strategy, to disrupt the security of the region, and to disrupt the global security environment in view of possible future changes in international policies.

The Iranian nation is entitled to give a firm response to the aggressors, the spokesman said.

