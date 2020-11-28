Supreme Leader orders to punish terror crime perpetrators

In his message, Supreme Leader emphasized following up scientific and technical efforts made by Fakhrizadeh.

Prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was martyred by criminal and cruel mercenaries, the message reads.

The prestigious scientific figure spent his valuable life for great scientific efforts, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader made it clear that perpetrators of the terror crime should be punished and that the scientific and technical efforts made by martyr Fakhrizadeh in all fields be followed up.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Supreme Leader condoled with Iranian scientific society and Fakhrizadeh’s students and pray to Almighty God for further exaltation of his status in the Hereafter.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

