Iran speaker calls for enhanced trade ties with Iraq

Qalibaf said that Iranian Government expects that the issue of assassination of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani by the US terrorist army be pursued powerfully.

He said that Iraq is important for every single Iranian; however, the two countries had a special time during rule of the criminal Saddam in Iraq.

Bu in the recent years, Iraq has hosted millions of Iranians during Arbaeen rallies and ceremonies and Iran has hosted millions of Iraqi pilgrims in Mashhad and Qom, Qalibaf said, adding that the political, economic, and cultural relations between the two neighboring countries are being deepened at the highest levels.

Trade and tourism statistics show that Tehran and Baghdad are determined to maximize relations in different fields. Of course, the outbreak of the coronavirus has caused some recess and lockdown, he said.

The speaker of Majlis said that the expansion of trade and economic relations with Iraq, as a strategic partner of Iran, is a highest priority.

He said that Iran felt the duty to help Iraq out in the savage attacks of the Daesh terrorists; and thank God, Iraq could get rid of them with the help of Iraqi Armed Forces, people, and the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Regarding the assassination of General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohamdes, and their accompanying group at direct order of US president Donald Trump on January 3, he said that the stigma is never to be effaced from the White House.

The US violated the national sovereignty of Iraq and impudently assassinated the ones that have engendered themselves to eradicate terrorism, he said.

Qalibaf added that Iran believes that as long as foreign forces are in the region, stability will not be restored.

Referring to the commonalities of the two countries and cultural and religious teachings, he said that especially in the hard times of the coronavirus, discords should be put aside in the region, in which Iran and Iraq’s roles are of great importance.

The Iraqi prime minister, al-Kadhimi said in the meeting with the speaker of Iran’s parliament that Iran and Iraq have a historic record of relations and that the religious values and economic interests of both countries are remarkable.

He added that Iraq fought the Takfiris and Iran stood by Iraqi people and government from the beginning. Iraq will never forget that Iran is an important neighbor and moves toward expansion of economic, cultural, and security relations with Iran.

He added that Iraq will not allow its soil to become a security threat against Iran.

Thanking Iran for its health and medicinal helps to Iraq during coronavirus outbreak, he said during Arbaeen Iraqi people have hosted Iranians, which shows the amity of the people of Iran and Iraq.

A group of high-ranking Iranian officials and parliamentarians, as well as some top-ranking Iraqis, including six ministers, were present in the meeting.

