Yemen conducts 2 operations in occupied Palestine

According to al-Masira report on Friday, the Yemeni armed forces announced that the first operation was about targeting the power station belonging to the Israeli enemy in the east of the occupied Jaffa.

The second operation also targeted an Israeli enemy military target in the occupied Jaffa using a Jaffa drone, which successfully hit its target.

The first operation was carried out with the Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, which accurately hit the target, he said.

Yemen has repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

In addition to its missile attacks on the Israeli regime, Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories since November last year to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

