Expert says boosting relations atop of agenda of al-Kadhimi’s visit

Sabah Zangeneh said in an exclusive interview with IRNA that Iran and Iraq have near 1,400 to 1,500 km of common borders which shows the significance of al-Kadhimi’s visit to Tehran.

Zangeneh, Iran’s former ambassador in Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said that no official in Iran or Iraq can ignore the interests of the two countries.

Referring to deep common ground between the two countries, the expert said that the US is the only country that is still hopeful to undermine relations between Iran and Iraq although it well knows that cutting relations between the two neighboring countries is impossible.

Zangeneh said that speculations about Iraq’s mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is coming from lack of understanding of regional equations.

He noted that Saudi Arabia aims to make use of Iraq’s position to disturb relations between Iran and Iraq.

What Iraq wants today is reaching a stable position and high security, Zangeneh said.

He referred to unsuccessful efforts to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh by some regional countries, saying any attempt by Baghdad in this regard would disappoint the Iraqis.

Zangeneh noted that the Iraqi prime minister’s visit to Tehran was mainly focused on bilateral issues.

9341**1416

