Tehran urges Afghanistan's cooperation to remove obstacles on border rivers

Referring to the long-standing commonalities in identity, culture, race, religion and civilization between Iran and Afghanistan and the presence of millions of Afghan citizens in Iran for nearly five decades, Baghaei said on Friday that deepening the relations between the two countries in various fields requires respecting mutual interests and avoiding unilateral and harmful actions.

He stressed the importance of the bilateral agreements, the applicable principles of international treaty and the natural rights of the people downstream of the common rivers, as well as the principle of good neighborliness in the fair exploitation of the water resources of the two nations from the rivers that have developed over centuries due to the natural geography of the region.

Afghanistan is expected to cooperate in the continuation of the flow of water from the border rivers and to remove the obstacles, he noted.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized to the Afghan parties in appropriate ways, especially through official diplomatic channels and functional (technical) mechanisms, that the exploitation of water resources and basins cannot be done without respecting Iran's rights in accordance with bilateral treaties or principles, as well as environmental considerations, he said.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in contact with the relevant authorities of Afghanistan, communicated its protest and strong concern regarding the disproportionate limitation of water entering Iran or diverting the natural course of rivers that have been the source of development and shaping the natural and environmental coordinates on both sides of the common borders, he stated.

9376**2050