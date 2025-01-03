Iran ready for constructive nuclear talks without delay

In an exclusive interview with China's CCTV news network, Araghchi said that "we are ready to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear program".

"For more than 2 years, we negotiated with the 5+1 countries in good faith and finally we managed to reach an agreement that the whole world accepted and admired as an achievement of diplomacy," he added.

Araghchi pointed out that Iran implemented the nuclear deal with good intentions, but it was the US that decided to withdraw from it without any reason or justification and brought the situation to this point.

"We are still ready to enter into constructive negotiations without delay regarding our nuclear program. Negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister continued that the formula that exists in "our opinion is the same as the previous formula of the JCPOA, that is, confidence-building about Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. On this basis, we are ready to negotiate."

Araghchi said that a round of negotiations has been held with European countries. "The second round of these negotiations has been decided and will be held with three European countries within the next two weeks."

He clarified that in the case of America, it is natural that the new government should formulate its own policy and "we will make a decision based on it".

He pointed out that China and Russia were two effective members of the negotiations in the past, and from the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, they should continue to play a constructive role in these negotiations. "This is our wish and will."

