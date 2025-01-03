Pope vows to try to establish peace, friendship in world

Speaking in a meeting with the Founder of the University of Religions and Denominations Abolhassan Navab on Friday, Pope Francis said that all human beings are respected and have rights and no one should violate human rights and prevent their freedom.

God created humans free; but today there are those who want to enslave people and humanity to achieve their goals, he added.

Stressing the fact that that problems have arisen in the relations between the Vatican and Israel, he said: "We also have no problem with the Jews, and our only problem is with Benjamin Netanyahu, who regardless of International laws and human rights has created crises in the region and the world."

Meanwhile, Navab said that the Iranian government and people are always ready to help spread peace and justice in the world, and to achieve this goal, they warmly shake the hands of all those who take steps in this direction.

Appreciating Pope Francis' brave positions in defense of the oppressed people of Palestine, he said that the religious leaders have proven that they have always been with the people and the voice of human suffering, and the intelligent positions of His Highness Pope Francis in support of the oppressed and homeless people of Palestine are commendable.

9376**2050