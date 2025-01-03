Takht Ravanchi: Iran-India ties are traditional, historical

"This afternoon in New Delhi, I attended the 19th meeting of Iran-India political consultations. We discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Deputy Foreign Minister of India," Takht Ravanchi wrote on his X account.

"The relations between Iran and India are traditional and historical. They are determined to promote relations in different fields," he added.

He pointed out that economic relations, including Chabahar port, were prominent in the negotiations. "I also had a useful meeting with Mr. Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India."

Takht Ravanchi attended the 19th round of Iran-India Political Consultations, in New Delhi on January 3.

Iran and India have a long-standing historical relationship, underscored by cultural and economic ties, and formalized by the 2003 Strategic Partnership Agreement.

This partnership has flourished, particularly in the fields of energy and trade, with bilateral trade reaching an impressive $17.5 billion in 2022-2023, despite anti-Iran sanctions by the West.

As members of BRICS, both countries have strategically utilized initiatives like the International North-South Transport Corridor to effectively lower freight costs and transit durations, enhancing their trade efficiency and economic cooperation.

Moreover, cultural exchanges and collaborations in technology and pharmaceuticals are on the rise. This is evidenced by a notable 30% increase in Indian tourism to Iran in 2022.

