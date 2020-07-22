Jul 22, 2020, 8:45 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83865114
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader receives Iraqi PM

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the capital city of Tehran on Tuesday. July 22, 2020. IRNA/

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 11 =