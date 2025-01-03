Tehran summons Italian envoy over continued illegal detention of Iranian national

Amadei was summoned by Director General of Western Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Majid Nili on the continued detention of Mohammad Abedini.

Abedini, a co-founder of an Iranian company, and Mehdi Sadeghi, an employee of an American semiconductor manufacturing company, were accused of violating US export laws.

The detention of Mr. Abedini is an illegal act that was carried out upon the US Administration's request and in line with the political and hostile goals of the country to hold Iranian citizens hostage, Nili said.

This not only harms the long-standing relations between Iran and Italy, but also contradicts the principles and standards of international law, including the rules of human rights, and can be a form of arbitrary detention, he added.

He urged asked Italy to reject US hostage-taking policy, which is contrary to international law, especially human rights, to pave the grounds for Mr. Abedini's release as soon as possible, and to prevent the US from harming Tehran-Rome bilateral relations.

The United States judicial authorities claimed that the equipment sent by these individuals to Iran was used in a drone attack in Jordan on January 28, 2024, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers and injuries to 47 others.

Abedini, who resides in both Switzerland and Iran, was arrested in Milan, Italy, at the request of the US administration. Sadeghi is an Iranian national with American citizenship who lives in Massachusetts.

