'Iranian diplomat's bag was not inspected at Rafiq Hariri airport'

At noon on Friday, a report about tension at Rafik Hariri Airport in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, attracted the attention of the media.

According to Al-Manar network, the security forces at Rafiq Hariri airport searched the passengers of the Iranian plane in an unconventional way.

Behnam Khosravi, the diplomat of the Iranian embassy in Lebanon, in response to an IRNA reporter's question about the details of this incident, said that contrary to the rumors published in the media, based on international rules and diplomatic laws, the bag of the Iranian diplomat was not inspected.

2050