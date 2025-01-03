Jan 3, 2025, 8:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85709295
T T
6 Persons

Tags

'Iranian diplomat's bag was not inspected at Rafiq Hariri airport'

Jan 3, 2025, 8:56 PM
News ID: 85709295
'Iranian diplomat's bag was not inspected at Rafiq Hariri airport'

Tehran, IRNA - Behnam Khosravi, the diplomat of the Iranian embassy in Lebanon, said about the incident that happened at the Rafiq Hariri airport for passengers of the Mahan flight that contrary to the rumors, according to international rules and diplomatic laws, the bag of the Iranian diplomat was not searched and he left the airport without any problems with the follow-up of Iran's embassy in Beirut and the intervention of the Iranian foreign ministry.

At noon on Friday, a report about tension at Rafik Hariri Airport in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, attracted the attention of the media.

According to Al-Manar network, the security forces at Rafiq Hariri airport searched the passengers of the Iranian plane in an unconventional way.

Behnam Khosravi, the diplomat of the Iranian embassy in Lebanon, in response to an IRNA reporter's question about the details of this incident, said that contrary to the rumors published in the media, based on international rules and diplomatic laws, the bag of the Iranian diplomat was not inspected.

2050

6 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .