Hakim says Iran-Saudi Arabia cooperation gives strength, honor to region

Iraq has announced in international circles that its foreign policy is to keep the country and the nation away from interfering in other people's affairs and that Iraqi territory will not be used for any aggression against neighboring countries and the region, Hakim said on Friday.

But this does not mean that Iraq remains inactive against the decisive issues of the Arab and Islamic world, our nation does not accept oppression because its courage, zeal and honor exist in its conscience and will not accept it, he added.

Iraq must play the role of a brother in the integration of the region and prevent any attempt to target the regional nations and their stability through a conscious foreign policy that takes into account the regional developments, he noted.

Regarding the developments in Syria, he called for helping the Syrian nation and supporting its independence of choice in the political system that governs the country.

Hakim emphasized that the international community should help Syria and its people to create a real plan to support the process of building and national integration away from hatred, extremism, tyranny and marginalization of others, he noted.

