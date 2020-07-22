Iran speaker, Iraqi PM to discuss regional issues

Both sides are also to review bilateral and parliamentary ties.

President Rouhani welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Iraqi PM has so far held talk with President Rouhani, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

It was the Leader's first meeting with an official in five months as Supreme Leader’s meetings have been stopped to observe the health protocols due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

