Iraqi Hezbollah highlights Martyr Soleimani fight against global arrogance conspiracy

According to Al-Mayadeen, the Iraqi Hezbollah announced on Friday that the US' failures have made it reconsider its malicious plans in Iraq and the region.

The US deception against Iraqi and regional commanders and fighters continues, the statement reads.

They falsely assume that they can weaken the spirit of the resistance, while the resistance is neither an object to be killed nor a voice to be silenced, it added.

Iraqi Hezbollah urged Baghdad to take the necessary measures to fight anyone who dares to insult the status of martyrs or ignore their achievements and sacrifices.

General Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander al-Muhandis, both top anti-terror icons in the region, were assassinated in a terror attack by the US army near Baghdad on January 3, 2020, at the direct order of the then-US President Donald Trump.

9376**2050